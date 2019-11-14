Finding the greater truth in a fascinating book

Jellyfish is a sparkling and powerful collection of writing.

Janice Galloway takes on David Lodge’s assertion – ‘Literature is mostly about having sex and not much about having children; life’s the other way round’ – and scent-marks her multi-layered fiction with what she believes to be the greater truth.

Razor sharp tales of two of the most powerful human experiences from one of our country’s best loved authors.

Jellyfish, by Janice Galloway, published by Freight Books, £12.99