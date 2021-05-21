Fascinating places and facts from the Kingdom of Fife

Have you heard the tale of Elie’s Janet Fall, who demanded a village be flattened to improve her own views?

Or seen Gateside’s The Bunnet Stane, an Aeolian sculpture from aeons past? How about visiting the resident ghost at St Rule’s Tower in St Andrews?

This book is crammed with short, sharp snippets on Fife’s hidden gems, so if you’re planning a trip round the beautiful East Coast before heading to the institution that is Jannetta’s Gelateria, pick up a copy prior to hitting the road.

111 Places in Fife That You Shouldn’t Miss, by Gillian Tait, published by Emons Verlag, £12.99.