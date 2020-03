Scottish amateur boxing champion, Unionist MP, participant in the first flight over Mount Everest, the 14th Duke of Hamilton was an adventurous and popular man.

But when World War II loomed, Hamilton was embroiled in an escalating rumour that he was a crypto-Facist.

Mark Peel rectifies these slanders in this fascinating and detailed biography.

The Patriotic Duke, by Mark Peel, Thistle Publishing, £9.99.