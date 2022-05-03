COMICS, climate change, and knitting are all on the agenda for the schools programme at this summer’s Edinburgh International Book Festival.

Every event is free and fully-hybrid, allowing primary and secondary school pupils around Scotland and around the world to tune-in, even if they can’t make it to Edinburgh.

The programme – which runs between 22 and 30 August – features talks, readings, and interactive sessions.

Stars taking part include Blue Peter award-winning author Pamela Butchart, New York Times bestselling-author Jason Reynolds, and prize-winning dramatist Patrice Lawrence.

Rachel Fox, the festival’s children and schools programme director, said: “We are over the moon to be bringing a fully live line-up of events back to the Edinburgh International Book Festival this August, while also making sure we facilitate access for those who are unable to attend in person.

“Live events are so important when it comes to inspiring, engaging and supporting our young people, which is why we couldn’t be happier with our line-up and the wide range of themes and topics tackled by some of the very best from the world of children and young adult writing.”

Michelle McLeod, sponsorship manager at investment firm Baillie Gifford, which is paying for the events, said: “The schools programme is a brilliant way to engage young people in books and develop their love for reading.

“The festival team [has] worked incredibly hard to develop a wholly-hybrid programme this year, making it easy for any primary or secondary school to take part, whether they attend in person or join online.

“The collaborative approach to our sponsorship allows us to support the festival’s ambitions, helping to remove barriers for schools and pupils so they can fully enjoy the magic that the festival brings.”

