Dog gone it – a fascinating look at our canine friends

At Scottish Field, we love dogs. All sizes, all breeds – we adore our four-legged friends.

And we’re not the only ones – Of Dogs and Men is a collection of lovely anecdotes and mythological stories about our canine companions, which maps the evolution and bond between man and dog.

Part autobiography and part history, Of Dogs and Men is a celebration of our passion for the trusty sheepdog, written by John Barrington, who knows a thing or two about dogs, having herded sheep on the hills of Perthshire.

Looking at the various breeds of dogs used in herding, the book explains their relationship with their companions, the origin of the species, and a fascinating insight into the life of a working dog.

Barrington looks at how dogs developed from the wild into the beloved companions as we know them today, and includes heart warming stories of collies used in life saving operations as search and rescue dogs, in epilepsy and cancer alert situations and as guide dogs.

Of Dogs and Men, by John Barrington, published by Luath Press, £8.99.