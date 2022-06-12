Diana Gabaldon to get honorary degree

OUTLANDER author Diana Gabaldon will receive an honorary doctorate from the University of Glasgow this summer.

Gabaldon will become an honorary doctor of letters (DLitt) alongside human rights activist Sir Geoff Palmer and National Theatre of Scotland artistic director Jackie Wylie.

Other honorary graduates this year will include Mary Robinson, who served as Ireland’s first female president and as the United Nations’ high commissioner for human rights, and former Italian prime minister Mario Monti.

Gabaldon is also appearing at this summer’s Edinburgh International Book Festival for the first time since 2014.

Anton Muscatelli, principal of the University of Glasgow, said: “It is an honour to recognise the work of such distinguished people from across the world at this year’s commemoration day, individuals who have a made a genuine difference to so many people’s lives across the globe, the UK and here in Scotland.

“Awarding honorary degrees is a way for the university to recognise the achievements of people who have made a positive impact and are world changers in their chosen fields.

“We look forward to celebrating their successes and welcoming them to our University of Glasgow community.”

