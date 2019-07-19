Detective solving a murder crime back in time

Seventeenth-century detective duo MacKenzie and Scougall are asked by a Highland clan to solve a case, after a young lawyer’s body is found near Edinburgh.

Their investigations are set against the political turmoil of the time, with Jacobite rebels and Bonnie Dundee, as they try to fi nd out just who wanted Aeneas MacLeod dead.

Think Rebus for the 17th century, in a tense mystery.

The Unnatural Death of a Jacobite, by Douglas Watt, published by Luath Press, £8.99.