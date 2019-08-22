Celebrating the wonderful sights of Scotland

Pete Irvine steps off the beaten track with this Scottish guidebook, Scotland: The 100 Best Places.

The author is most famous for his Scotland the Best books, but this handsome coffee table homage to Scotland gives readers the chance to share his favourite ‘magnificent’, ‘reflective’ and ‘human’ places in this great land.

Packed with gorgeous photos of Scotland taken by some of the country’s best photographers this book is a planning tool extraordinaire.

It’s the perfect way to devise a trip to some of Scotland’s special places from the comfort of your living room.

Scotland: The 100 Best Places, by Pete Irvine, published by Collins, £25.