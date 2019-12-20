Celebrating the military units of Scotland

This extensive catalogue of Scottish military units raised throughout the world is sure to satisfy both military and tartan enthusiasts alike.

The result of a labour of love, Alastair Campbell has put together an incredibly detailed resource

for anyone who wants to learn more about the Scots’ global military might and impeccable

style.

Units include the Black Watch of Canada, Queensland Cameron Highlanders and The Hong Kong Scottish.

Illustrations help the reader to hop through time and see the range of uniforms a Scottish unit would have worn throughout history.

More than this, details such as the unit’s motto, march, awards and casualties are recorded, demonstrating an impressive level of commitment from Campbell.

Bring Furrit The Tartan, by Alastair Campbell of Airds, published by Pooley Sword Ltd, £20.