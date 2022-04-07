Celebrating the best spots for wild swimming

Swimmers of all backgrounds share their experiences and recommendations amongst the seas, burns, rivers and over 30,000 lochs in Scotland.

A guide that not only shows you the best spots to sink into but also the tips, safety, etiquette and responsibility that should come hand-in-hand with wild swimming.

A great gift for those bobble-hat-wearing swimmers at Portobello who would like to venture further afield.

The Art of Wild Swimming Scotland, by Anna Deacon and Vicky Allan, published by Black & White Publishing, £14.99.