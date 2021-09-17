Bringing Scotland’s rich history to life in verse

Scottish History in Verse is an anthology of poetry charting Scotland’s journey through the high and low points of its history using the medium of verse.

This unique poetic saunter through the centuries also includes a useful little explanation of the background and the events that led to the penning of each poem.

This book is the perfect way to engage anyone who prefers to spend time perusing the creative talent of years gone by than trawling through the hard and at times downright dull facts that make up your average history book.

Scottish History in Verse, by Louis Stott, published by Mainstream, £14.99.