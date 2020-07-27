Borders Book Festival unveils August shows

ACTIVIST and entrepreneur Jeremiah Emmanuel, broadcaster and novelist Sally Magnusson, and author and ex-bishop Richard Holloway are among the writers appearing as part of the Borders Book Festival’s online programme during August.

All the talks will be free to watch over the internet, with all of July’s events still available to watch online too.

Family shows begin at 11am each Sunday, followed by adult events at 4pm and 7pm.

Festival director Alistair Moffat said: “We’ve been delighted with the positive response we’ve received since the virtual festival launched this month and are excited to reveal a lively and eclectic line-up for August.

“It’s thanks to the continued support of Baillie Gifford, McInroy & Wood, Creative Scotland, and Scottish Borders Council, as well as other sponsors, that we can deliver this dynamic programme events, with more promised throughout September.”

Read more stories about books on Scottish Field’s culture pages.