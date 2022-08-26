Bloody Scotland shines spotlight on new authors

THE Bloody Scotland International Crime Writing Festival has chosen 22 new writers for its “Crime in the Spotlight” feature.

Each author will appear alongside more famous writers, either on stage or online.

The idea was inspired by the support acts at music festivals.

More than 100 new writers have been supported by the project in recent years.

“Most famously author, Graeme Macrae Burnet was paired with Ian Rankin in 2015 and went on to be shortlisted for The Booker [prize],” said the festival’s organisers.

“Claire Askew, who was a ‘spotlighter’ in 2018, went on to win the Bloody Scotland Debut Prize in 2019 and this year is longlisted for the McIlvanney.”

Bloody Scotland takes place in Stirling on 15-18 September.

This year’s new writers will be appearing alongside:

Liz Webb from London with Alex Gray & Denzil Meyrick;

Heather Fitt from Hampshire with Ian Rankin & Abir Mukherjee;

Amen Alonge from London with Irvine Welsh;

Graham Bartlett from Sussex with AK Turner, Mary Paulson Ellis & Doug Johnstone;

Maureen Myant from Glasgow with Marie Cassidy & Sohom Das;

Emma Styles from London with Denise Mina, Elly Griffiths & Imran Mahmood;

Sarah Bonner from West Sussex with Jo Spain, Ellery Lloyd & Julie Mayhew;

Tom Mead from Derbyshire with Ruth Ware, Jane Casey & Lisa Unger;

Jonathan Peace from Derbyshire with Lin Anderson, Chris Brookmyre & Claire Mackintosh;

John Brownlow from Toronto with David Baldacci;

Angela Edgar from Dunblane with John Connolly & Alex North;

Ross Macfarlane from Edinburgh with S J Parris & Laura Shepherd-Robinson;

Catherine Yaffe from Yorkshire with Charles Cumming, Ben Creed & Kim Sherwood;

Carole Johnstone from Essex with Ann Cleeves;

Nick Edmunds from Stirling with Jeffrey Archer & Abir Mukherjee;

Karen Taylor from Cornwall with Brian McGilloway, Simon Toyne & C L Taylor;

Joe Chacko from Glasgow with Anthony Horowitz;

Scott Cumming from Aberdeen with Mark Billingham & Mick Herron;

John Harkin from Glasgow with Frankie Boyle;

F J Watson from Braco near Dunblane with Joanne Harris & Janice Hallett;

John Coughlan from Johnstone with Sarah Vaughan & Alan Johnson;

and Caron McKinlay from East Scotland with Louise Welsh, Lilja Sigurdarddottir & David Fennell.

