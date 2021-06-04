Blasted Things is more than a historical novel

The 16th novel from award-winning Edinburgh author Lesley Glaister, Blasted Things deserves to be read by all.

Set just after World War One, not only are we expertly transported to a different era, but the characters we meet along the way are both alluring and peculiar, as is her genre.

Blasted Things straddles the categories of historic novel, psychological thriller and romance – no one is quite sure what it is, but that doesn’t stop it from being convincing as all three.

Perhaps that is Glaister’s brilliance and why so many people love her work. This book is one of her best.

Blasted Things, by Lesley Glaister, published by Sandstone Press, £14.99.