Beloved books are given a new Scottish twist

Two beloved children’s books have been translated into Scots for the first time.

A Bad Beginning is the first in the bestselling 13-part A Series of Unfortunate Events series by Lemony Snicket while award-winning author Matt Haig’s 2015 novel, A Boy Called Christmas, has also been given a new twist by Black & White Publishing.

A Bad Beginning is now available in Scots as The Boggin Beginnin, this new translation by Thomas Clark is sure to delight Scots readers, new and old.

This exquisitely dark comedy is both literary and irreverent, hilarious and deftly crafted. Never before has a tale of three likeable and unfortunate children been quite so enchanting, or quite so uproariously unhappy.

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events, which celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2019, has sold over 60 million books and has been translated into more than 41 languages.

Speaking about The Boggin Beginnin, Thomas Clark said: ‘Lemony Snicket has been enchanting readers for more than 20 years. We’re thrilled to be publishing the first Scots translation in the series and engaging with a whole new audience of readers.’

A Boy Called Christmas, has been translated into Scots for the first time by novelist, poet and translator, Matthew Fitt, as A Laddie Cawed Christmas.

The story is a magical tale of adventure, kidnapping and elves that tells the story of how young Nikolas from Finland, who isn’t afraid to believe in magic, became Father Christmas.

A Boy Called Christmas, illustrated by the award-winning Chris Mould, has been published in over 28 countries and is set to become a major Netflix film due for release at Christmas time 2021.

The latest take on this magical story will attract Scots speakers and readers of all ages, as well as newcomers to Scots looking to experience the language within a familiar, entertaining and engaging context.

Matt Haig said: ‘I am thrilled to be announcing the Scots adaptation of A Boy Called Christmas, six years after the book’s original release, and within the same year as the film adaptation.

‘Having already translated a number of impressive children’s titles such as Roald Dahl’s The Eejits, and J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stane, I was delighted to have Matthew Fitt do the brilliant translation of A Laddie Cawed Christmas.’

The Boggin Beginnin is released by Black & White Publishing on October 21, while A Laddie Cawed Christmas is published on October 28.