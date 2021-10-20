We go Roaming in the Wild in our latest podcast

We’re going green and heading to the great outdoors in the latest Scottish Field podcast.

Our November issue is currently in shops, as every month Scottish Field bring you the best of all things Scottish – heritage, interiors, antiques, gardens, wildlife, motoring, whisky and country news, as well as interviews with famous Scots names.

Ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow in November, Scottish Field goes green as we look at the issues affecting Scotland today. We travel all over the country this month as we look at what Scots are doing to battle the danger of climate change across the land, in various forms.

This month, Aberdeenshire- based Martin Bennie tells of the meditative qualities of landscape photography, we look at twelve of the most forward-thinking enterprises tackling the climate crisis head-on, while Alladale’s zero-waste Aquaponic Gardens is proof that ecology and entrepreneurialism can work hand-in-hand.

All this and much more is in the latest Scottish Field, with 164 packed pages, priced £4.75. To find out more about how to subscribe, just visit www.scottishfield.co.uk/subscriptions

Joining us as our special guest today are wildlife filmmaker Andrew O’Donnell and his colleague Mark Taylor, whose TV adventures in the wilds of Scotland are currently on our screens each Wednesday at 8pm on BBC Scotland.

A first series of Roaming in the Wild grew out of short online pieces Andrew made for BBC Scotland’s The Social. The first three-part series featured Andrew and Mark’s travels across Rannoch Moor, Lochaber and across the north of Scotland from John O’Groats to Cape Wrath. For the second series, the run has doubled and the two friends are taking an amble across the country, camping and walking and canoeing but all at a leisurely pace.

Their travels in this new series include the Borders, Assynt, Cairngorms, Loch Shiel, and Loch Ness, starting in the first episode with a bit more of an urban foray down the River Kelvin to Glasgow.