Argyll celebrated in geography and biography

Author Ian Bradley’s love of Argyll shines through as he takes both a geographical and biographical approach.

He looks at the interplay of landscape and Christian belief through figures such as Columba, Carswell, sundry Campbells, George Matheson, George MacLeod and others.

Drawing on original research and interviews, this is an enthralling and fascinating read for those interested in Scottish history and identity.

Argyll: The Making of a Spiritual Landscape, by Ian Bradley, published by St Andrew Press, £19.99.