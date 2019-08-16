Archie was a shining light in 66 years of service

During her 30 years of marriage to Archie, Anne MacEachern gathered notes of her late husband’s recollections from his 66 years of service with the Northern Lighthouse Board to write this wonderful book.

The chronological story takes readers through the lighthouse keeper’s personal journey and provides an important record of a career, once essential to Scotland’s shipping industry, now gone forever.

Colourful narrative of a strong character.

Archie’s Lights, by Archie and Anne MacEachern, published by Whittles, £18.99