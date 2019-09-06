An interesting guide to Scotland and the Scots

This entry in Winn’s ‘I never knew that’ series sees the author take a tour around Scotland detailing the people that have made this great land what it is.

Various luminaries are detailed alongside their achievements and legacies. He also focuses on various well-known families and we learn of notable members of these clans and families.

This is an interesting little guidebook, which is perfect fodder for the smallest room in the house. It is guaranteed to be a boon to anyone who regularly enjoys a pub quiz, or perhaps just likes to flex their trivia muscles.

I Never Knew That About The Scottish, by Christopher Wynn, published by Ebury Press, £8.99.