An insight into Scotland’s lost love of pewter

Pewter was in everyday use in most households, churches and places of commerce in Europe for hundreds of years.

But it fell out of favour in the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries as new materials and manufacturing methods became available.

The pewter wares of Scotland have for a long time interested collectors, who have been attracted by their simple functionality of form, reflecting the protestant culture of the time.

Despite this, very little research had been carried out, and Scottish pewter has remained one of the least understood areas of the country’s material heritage.

Scottish Pewter 1600-1850, by Peter Spencer Davies, published by John Donald, £55.