An epic tale set during the time of Culloden

Surrey-born author Kimberley Jordan Reeman has created an epic 782-page book that is not for the faint hearted.

Set in Scotland in 1746 during the bloody military occupation of the Highlands, gut-wrenching atrocities set a distinctly dark tone from the outset.

But when English soldier Mordaunt saves an infant from the horrors of 18th-century rebellion, a girl who is later to become his heiress and love obsession, the novel adopts a more lyrical, poetic tone.

A classic contrast between love and war, the story of these two lives bound by fate, unfolding amidst bloody battle, is enthralling. Taking a look at what life might have been like in 18th-century Scotland, this is a mighty read that appeals to the reader’s compassion and humanity.

Coronach, by Kimberley Jordan Reeman, published by Troubador Publishing Ltd, £13.99.