An anti-rhino poaching adventure for young adults

The story of Finn Summers’ African holiday takes unexpected twists and turns in Annabel Claridge’s latest novel.

The tale about the illegal rhino horn trade and a bid to save these animals has relatable characters and excellent descriptions of the surroundings transporting you into the story alongside Finn.

The Rhino Farm, which raises awareness of the world of poaching without seeming to preach, is truly eye opening book.

The Rhino Farm by Annabel Claridge, self-published, £7.99.