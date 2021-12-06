Amusing tales from pensioners on the buses

When one hits a more mature number of years, one of the benefits that arises is the free bus pass.

Bus Pass Barbara and Bus Pass Molly are a pair of friends who first met in Glasgow’s Buchanan Bus Station, and ever since then, they have been using the (to give it its official title) Official Scotland-Wide Free Bus Travel Scheme for Elderly and Disabled People, to explore new parts of Scotland they never dreamed they’d see.

As they travel the country, they encounter crotchety drivers, snooty passengers and potentially eligible men, while saving weddings from catastrophes and walkers from sprained ankles.

With a combination of both caustic wisecracking and cheeky humour, the Bus Pass Girls quickly become fast friends and travel companions as they navigate their way across the country.

Their travels take them throughout the country, to Ayr, Perth, Inverness, Oban, Dunoon and more, in small bite-size chapters that make the book very easy to pick up and put down.

Told with a Glaswegian wit, full of self-deprecation but a mutual love for each other, Haud That Bus is one that will definitely entertain.

Haud That Bus, by Allan Morrison, published by Luath Press, £7.99.