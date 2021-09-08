Alternative past with Scotland under Nazi occupation

Few can write as evocatively of our country’s past as Alistair Moffat.

Stepping away from his usual historical tomes, he reimagines WWII through this extraordinary piece of speculative fiction, taking you on a journey to investigate what might have been had Nazi Germany won the war.

Set in a disturbing post-1945 world where German occupation rules, we follow a young soldier, David Erskine, who is held as a POW on home turf.

St Andrews and the Borders play a large part, both of which are ortrayed with great affection.

What Moff at has achieved here is not

only a fictional triumph, it is a thought-provoking, powerful tale of derring-do, and a plausible suggestion of the Scotland we might have known.

The final page turns and the mind wanders to the remarkable sacrifices of our British Forces.

Author Alistair Moffat talked to the Scottish Field podcast about writing this book, which you can listen to HERE.

The Night Before Morning, by Alistair Moffat, published by Birlinn, £8.99.