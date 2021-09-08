Would you try an Iron Brew-flavoured pakora?

There’s few things Scots love more than a good scran of pakora, washed down with a refreshing can of ‘ginger.’

So in celebration of Scottish Food & Drink Fortnight, Aldi Scotland is releasing some pure, dead, brilliant news – Iron Brew Pakora is set to hit shelves across all 96 stores.

This could be potentially the best Scottish invention since the deep fried Mars Bar, as these belters are a uniquely Scottish product infusing a distinctive blend of spices with the sweet and tangy flavours of Iron Brew, served with an authentic Indian chilli dip.

The braw range includes Iron Brew Chicken Pakora (£1.69, 220g) and Beer Battered Chicken Pakora (£1.69, 220g), both of which are produced by long-term Ayr-based supplier Punjab Pakora.

Both Iron Brew and Beer Battered Pakora will be on sale for a limited time as part of Scottish Food and Drink Fortnight.