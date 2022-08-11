Abbotsford prepares for tomorrow’s ScottFest

SIR Walter Scott’s home at Abbotsford near Tweedbank is making the final preparations for its “ScottFest”.

The three-day festival celebrating the life of Scotland’s most famous author begins tomorrow.

Events include jousting, terrier racing, and birds of prey displays.

The festival marks Scott’s birthday, which this year coincides with the 200th anniversary of the author’s “very own grand festival”.

When King George IV visited Edinburgh on 15 August 1822, some 300,000 people lined the streets to see the first British monarch to set foot in Scotland since 1650.

Julie Merrilees, commercial manager at Abbotsford, said: “After the success of last year, we are so excited to be bringing ScottFest back for 2022, this time as a bigger, three-day event.

“The [programme] for the festival weekend will include a range of performances, live music, dancing, sword fighting, jousting, and more.

“We can’t wait to welcome locals and visitors alike for a fantastic weekend of entertainment on the last weekend of the school holidays.”

The Abbotsford Trust was formed in 2007 following the death of Dame Jean Maxwell Scott, the last of Sir Walter Scott’s descendants to live in the house.

