A true celebration of Scottish mountaineering

Subtitled ‘A Celebration of Scottish Mountaineering’, The Great Mountain Crags of Scotland is a huge guide to the greatest crags in Scotland revolves around some stunning photography.

This, along with the ﬁrst-hand experiences of some

of Scotland’s greatest mountaineers and detailed descriptions of the places and possible routes to take, make this excellent book a fascinating read for anyone with a love of Scotland’s wildest places.

Many of the crags and climbs are illustrated here for the ﬁrst time.

As well as contributions from, amongst others, Nick Bullock, Rick Campbell, Jason Currie and Brian Davidson, each of the four sections in the book is prefaced by an original poem by the well-known author and mountaineer, Andy Cave.

The Great Mountain Crags of Scotland, compiled by Guy Robertson and Adrian Crofton, published by Vertebrate, £35.