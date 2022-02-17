A thrilling mystery in a fictional Scots village

The Purified is the second of C F Peterson’s high-octane thrillers set in the fictional village of Duncul.

Eamon Ansgar (the hero of the first novel, ‘Errant Blood’) has found happiness in marriage, but community life is shaken by a brutal murder and he finds himself helping the local police force to investigate (an entirely gripping tale).

It feels as though Peterson’s main aim, however, is to analyse the many topical issues that are woven into the plot: rewilding Scotland, climate change, and hate crime come together to make this a relevant, thought-provoking read.

The Purified, by C F Peterson, published by Scotland Street, £9.99.