A third celebration of powerful Scottish women

Mairi Kidd dedicates a third of her book to powerful Scottish women (the remainder to Irish and Welsh equivalents) whose tales have been overlooked or banished to the footnotes of historic literature.

It is hard to look beyond the underlying politics of the narrative – with a strong focus on the fight for gender equality – so won’t be everyone’s cup of tea, and the stories themselves are not terribly in-depth.

That said, quirky tales of shape-shifting witches and pioneering photographers offer interesting snippets.

Feisty and Fiery and Fierce, by Mairi Kidd, published by Black and White, £14.99.