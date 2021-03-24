A terrific tale with a time travelling teacher

Working at an elite school in Dumfries and Galloway, Scottish history master Mr Petrie has the gift of eternal life.

He embarks on time-travelling missions where he is often met by famous and ruthless characters from history.

Mr Petrie seeks out an apprentice to help him but the young boy’s past holds its own secrets.

A thrilling teen adventure with a wealth of Scottish history. An easy read that’s Harry Potter-esque in the best way.

The Caledonians: Mr Petrie’s Apprentice, by Yvonne Ridley, published by Austin Macauley, £9.99.