A strange tale which will have you gripped

From an author whose favourite TV shows include Twin Peaks, it is no surprise that Happiness is Wasted on Me is a strange book.

But, it is an undoubted page turner at same time.

Spanning a decade of 11-year-old Walter Wedgeworth’s life around Cumbernauld in the 1990s, the setting harks back to a time long lost.

Our main character is asexual – he is wan off – beat boy, bullied and lonely.

Articulating a cruel world through the eyes of a misunderstood child is no easy task – and one which Ciccone has mastered.

Happiness is Wasted on Me, by Kirkland Ciccone, published by Fledgling Press, £9.99.