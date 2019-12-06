A Scottish golfing guide that’s well up to par

For anyone looking to tick a few world famous golf courses off their bucket list, The Golf Lover’s Guide to Scotland provides all the details you might need to make the planning as seamless as possible.

Information includes slope rating, whether you need to show a handicap certificate, caddie hire options and dress

code so anyone keen for a post-game bite in the clubhouse doesn’t get caught out.

Complete with photographs, you’ll also learn the history of each course.

The Golf Lover’s Guide to Scotland, by Michael Whitehead, published by Pen & Sword Books, £14.99.