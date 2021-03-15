A memoir account of dealing with grief

Marram: Memories of Sea and Spider-Silk is a candid memoir of Leonie Charlton’s experiences in the Outer Hebrides in 2017.

Seven years after her mother’s death, Marram is a heart-wrenching account of coming to terms with grief.

But aside from her journey of acceptance lies her deep concern for wildlife, in particular for horses, and her infectious desire to conserve the landscape we currently enjoy.

Even I, an equestrian novice, could be persuaded to ride across the Hebridean sands after reading her poetic prose.

Marram: Memories of Sea and Spider-Silk, by Leonie Charlton, published by Sandstone Press, £12.99.