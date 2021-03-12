Scotland’s Home of the Year back for a third run

The search for Scotland’s Home of the Year is on again.

The eagerly anticipated third series returns with the judges – interior designer Anna Campbell Jones, architect Michael Angus and blogger Kate Spiers – searching for outstanding homes across Scotland.

In their quest to find Scotland’s Home of the Year 2021, Anna, Michael and Kate will travel the length and breadth of Scotland, judging the homes they visit on three key criteria – design, style and amazing architecture.

The new 10-part series will visit:

The Borders – Castle Douglas, Biggar, Peebles

Hebrides – Isle of Skye & Isle of Harris

East – Aberdeen & St Andrews

West – East Ayrshire, Ayr & Uddingston

Central – Charlestown, Dunblane & Grangemouth

Orkney & Shetland – Shetland & Stromness

Lothian – Edinburgh & East Lothian

Highlands – Inverness & Aviemore

Glasgow and Clyde Valley – Killearn, Broomhill & Glasgow’s West End

Each week, the judges mark the shortlisted properties out of ten but only one can go through from the nine regions to the grand finale at Glasgow’s House for an Art Lover.

Expert interior designer, Anna Campbell Jones, who has been injecting flair into people’s homes for nearly 30 years knows what makes a property perfect: ‘From an interior design perspective what I’m looking for in a home is heart, soul and originality.’

Scotland’s Home of the Year will return to the BBC Scotland channel and BBC iPlayer soon.