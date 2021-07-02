A life on the hills is a fascinating chronicle

It isn’t very often you see books documenting a life spent on the hills.

But in Sixty Glorious Seasons: The Memoirs of Finlay Mackintosh, a Badenoch Stalker 1883-1966, we learn the subject certainly lived a fascinating life.

His time working in Badenoch as a stalker is inspiring, especially for those who know the area themselves.

Reading this feels as though you’re sitting down with Mackintosh, dram in hand, listening to him regale stories from the glory days.

Sixty Glorious Seasons: The Memoirs of Finlay Mackintosh, a Badenoch Stalker 1883-1966, by Richard Sidgwick, self-published, £25.