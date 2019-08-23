A history of the Borders – delivered on foot

In compelling study Walking The Border, Ian Crofton documents his trek along the Anglo-Scottish Border, on foot or by train, digging deep into historical archives and listening to the stories of those along the way.

In a larger sense, Crofton calls into question the borders which encircle us, restrict us, define us in a world where one politically devised line drawn across a map can have colossal repercussions for those living on either side.

Walking The Border, by Ian Crofton, published by Birlinn, £16.99.