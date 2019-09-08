A handy guide to wine is bound to impress

Tasting Notes is a lovely little guide to buying wine from the general manager of the Horseshoe Inn near Peebles, a man with 30 years in the trade.

If you are on the lookout for a fabulous bottle to impress your friends or just to enjoy on a Saturday evening then this is for you.

It contains a wealth of information on lesser-known wines that hail from places that you may not expect, all at a reasonable price.

Tasting Notes, by Mark Slaney, published by Rowan Rose Paperback, £7.99.