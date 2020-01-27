A handy guide to Scotland’s skiing scene

This is, so the blurb informs us, Scotland’s first guide to off-piste skiing and snowboarding.

The book focuses on the mountains around Ben Nevis and the Nevis range and contains route descriptions and gradings as well as entry diagrams and some stunning photography of each of the featured ‘Back Corries’ or off-piste runs.

It’s a handy sized and well laid out guide which including some invaluable safety information that would make the perfect gift for any keen Scottish skier.

Scottish Offpiste Skiiing and Snowboarding, by Kenny Biggin, published by Skimountain, £18.95.