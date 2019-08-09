A gripping whodunnit – with laughs on the way

If you are looking to settle down with a gripping whodunnit – and a good measure of comedy – the latest crime novel from Angus McAllister, author of Close Quarters, is worth picking up.

Set in Glasgow, Annette Somerville is a young single mother earning her living as an upmarket prostitute in a sauna parlour when a serial murderer strikes in the city.

It’s not long before the working girl realises the victims are all clients. But, as she desperately tries to maintain distance between work and family life she faces a quandary over what to do.

The cleverly crafted read presents several potential suspects, with some chapters written from the murderer’s perspective, without revealing who he or she actually is. McAllister, a retired solicitor and university professor, keeps up the suspense splendidly.

Murder in the Merchant City, by Angus McAllister, published by Polygon, £8.99.