A gripping read that thrills to the very end

Master of crime Denzil Meyrick transports his readers to the urban gangland of the Scottish town of Paisley and the dark underworld of London.

Packed with brutal crime, dysfunctional families and dark humour, follow gangland boss Zander Finn on his quest to right his wrongs, only to learn some life decisions can’t be undone.

This fictional world, crafted with superb research and a knack for building suspense, is guaranteed to shake up your library.

Terms Of Restitution, by Denzil Meyrick, published by Polygon Books, £12.99.