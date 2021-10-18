A gripping mystery full of historical facts

Original Death is the third book in Eliot Pattison’s colonial mystery series – following on from Bone Rattler and Eye Of The Raven.

It sees exiled Scottish clan chief Duncan McCallum attempting to solve the murder of an entire village of Native Americans during the pre-revolutionary era.

Pattison’s writing incorporates historical fact and is all the better for it.

However, this does slow down the pace of the narrative in places in order to allow for the precise and detailed explanations of life in this time for both the Scottish settlers and the Native Americans.

The plot lines involving mysticism and the supernatural provide a pleasing balance to the historical content.

Original Death by Eliot Pattison, published by Counterpoint, £15.70.