A gripping adventure in 19th century Scotland

The Crown Agent is an intriguing murder mystery set against the dramatic backdrop of eerie harbours, grand stately homes and a Scottish landscape which almost acts as a character in its own right.

Dr Mungo Lyon, a surgeon in 1829 Edinburgh, is shunned professionally after the horrifying scandal of Burke & Hare is revealed.

The story is fast paced and gripping, although the characters seem to lack any real depth. An adrenaline-filled adventure.

The Crown Agent, by Stephen O’Rourke, published by Sandstone Press, £14.99.