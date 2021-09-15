A good read that’s definitely up to par

Know someone with an enviable handicap? Add this to their list of Christmas presents.

Showcasing 14 of the most beautiful links courses in Scotland including Turnberry, Carnoustie and the much-loved Old Course, a stunning collection of photos (including drone shots of each hole) feature alongside interesting historical factoids of each location.

It reminds you of glorious summer days on the fairway.

I only wish they’d added a recommended 19th hole!

Scotland Home of Golf, by Iain Lowe, Christopher Low and David Joy, published by Donning, £25.