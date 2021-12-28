A fresh look at a Scottish hero – Robert the Bruce

Robert the Bruce, by James Robertson, is a fresh perspective on one of the most celebrated Scots.

It’s a captivating and visually striking book.

Vibrant illustrations and concise information help to rejuvenate the man behind the myths as we follow his early years of struggle and defeat, to his legendary victory at the Battle of Bannockburn.

This unique book will enthral readers of all ages.

Robert the Bruce, by James Robertson, published by Birlinn, £12.99.