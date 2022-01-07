A fast-paced historical Highland thriller

The creation of Great Britain is certainly a topical subject.

Using her knowledge of the English Tudor and Stuart periods, S J Garland creates this fast-paced historical thriller based at the time of the signing of the Act of Union.

Set in the Highlands, a man is sent to become an excise collector but things don’t go so smoothly.

He becomes involved in solving the mysterious murders of two men but, before he knows it, he’s fighting for his own life and the lives of his new found friends.

Scotch Rising, by S J Garland, published by Maple Kakapo, £7.99.