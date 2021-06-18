A fascinating study of an important Scots figure

Mary Queen of Scots’ Secretary: William Maitland is a long overdue account of a man left out of the history books.

William Maitland was a politician who played a crucial role in defending Mary, Queen of Scots’ throne and was behind the Scottish Reformation, altering the future of the country drastically and permanently.

Stedall explores Maitland’s life and legacy with reference to Mary, Queen of Scots throughout making it the perfect read for royal history enthusiasts.

For those hoping for a light read, this is not for you.

It is a hefty academic book and covers the politics and religion of the time in great depth.

Mary Queen of Scots’ Secretary: William Maitland – Politician, Reformer and Conspirator, by Robert Sewell, published by Pen & Sword, £25.