A fascinating look at the castles of Lewis and beyond

Peter Cunningham casts an eye over the pivotal moments, people and places that moulded the island’s history in The Castles of the Lews.

He uses the castles of the Island of Lewis as a focal point, including Stornoway, Seaforth and Lews Castle.

With wonderful illustrations and images to accompany his analysis, those with an intimate connection to the island or these properties will enjoy seeing the stories brought to life.

An academic yet thoughtful look at island life.

Pithy enough to suit those short of time.

The Castles of the Lews, by Peter Cunningham, published by Acair, £12.