Scottish Field’s 2021 luxury edition is available now

Scottish Field’s annual luxury edition celebrates all things escapist this year.

Every year our October issue highlights the best of the best in Scotland, whether food, places to stay, and incredible items to purchase.

Editor Richard Bath said: ‘With Covid shrinking everyone’s world and bringing genuine hardship for some, we debated long and hard as to whether we should theme this issue around decadence, as we’ve done ever year since our first Luxury Issue in 2017.

‘Eventually we decided that a little escapism is a vice we are willing to indulge.

‘When times are tough there’s something heartwarming about looking forward to the good things in life. Whether it’s outrageously good food, gorgeous staycation venues or world-class gardens and interiors that spark ideas for our own homes, we hope that there’s something for everyone in this issue.

‘My own personal favourites are those tales of innovative Scots producing sustainable luxury.

‘Among these are Finlay Lockie and his man-made diamonds, Roddy Macdonald’s wooden baths, Steve Mitchell’s buffalo mozzarella and those forward-looking souls assembling workable solutions to combat the scourge of fast fashion.

‘If putting together this Luxury Issue feels like a return to some semblance of normality, so does our attendance at the impending Game Fair at Scone Palace from 24-26 September.

‘Like this issue, those three days of the Game Fair are a highlight of our year and thankfully we will be back in our usual billet, on Stag Row, right next to the main arena. The editorial team will be on hand dispensing chat, drams and copies of our last issue, so why not come and see us – there will always be a warm welcome.’

In this month’s features, we look at Scotland and beyond with luxury film-maker and photographer Beetle Campbell, we find out about the ultra-exclusive club of Scottish island owners, we visit some of Scotland’s most skilled artisan designers, artists and creators, and butler and butler trainer extraordinaire Simeon Rosset tells all.

We also check out ten of the fanciest Scottish staycations that money can buy.

In our other features, Glaswegian actress Phyllida Law shares her childhood stories and passion for music.

And in our regular columns, Alexander McCall Smith experiences the joy of re-reading books, Guy Grieve advocates a life on the ocean wave for youngsters, Fiona Armstrong finds that she has more hounds than hands, Cal Flyn bids farewell to the swifts as they fly off for winter, and Blair Bowman recalls some of the rarest whiskies he’s had the privilege of enjoying.

The October edition, with 292 packed pages for £4.75, is now available in shops and online, and can be purchased from HERE.