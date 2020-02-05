A delicious book to awaken the tastebuds

Mezze – Small Plates to Share is a delightfully appetising recipe book.

It explores the taste of the Middle East and the Mediterranean through a vast selection of scrumptious mezze dishes, made from fresh and healthy ingredients which can be enjoyed at any time of the day.

This vibrant book, which features beautiful photography by Jan Baldwin, is sure to awaken the tastebuds.

Mezze – Small Plates to Share, by Ghillie Basan, published by Rylan Peters & Small, £16.99.