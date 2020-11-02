A crime thriller on a Scottish island

We didn’t have to wait long for the next instalment of Inspector Angus Blue’s whodunnits, and it doesn’t disappoint.

Called to Jura after an attempted assassination on a Cabinet Minister, the inspector finds himself in a series of fantastically eerie landscapes and is forced to overcome several unexpected hurdles.

As with The Pead Dead, the characters’ dialogue is extensive and this may grate with some readers.

That said, the island setting was a brilliant choice for masterminding the crime. A thrilling read.

The Dead of Jura, by Allan Martin, published by Thunderpoint, £9.99.

4 stars

